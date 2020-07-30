Wade Ashford

Wade D. Ashford JENKINSVILLE - Mr. Wade D. Ashford passed away on July 25, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories his son, Desmond (Toya) Ashford, sisters, brothers and other relatives and friends all of whom will miss him dearly. A graveside service with military honors will be 1pm Friday July 31, 2020 @ Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 pm to 7 pm Thursday July 30, 2020 @ Russell-McCutchen Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net
.