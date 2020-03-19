Wade H. Watts ELGIN Funeral service for Wade Hampton Watts, 75, will be held on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Harvest Baptist Church, Lugoff, with burial to follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday 4-6 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Mr. Watts passed at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born in Blaney, he was the son of the late Hampton Willie and Sara McKay Watts. He retired from DuPont where he was and industrial mechanic. He was a member of Harvest Baptist Church. Mr. Watts enjoyed building Chevrolet engines and street rods. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Mildred Coleman Watts; children, Robert Luke Watts, Tammy Watts, and Daryl Watts (Stephanie); sisters, Jeanette Hornsby (Gary) and Wanda Howell (Ronnie); grandchildren, Heather Keffer (Brian), Christopher Rollings, Jr. (Michelle), Bethany Wiggins (Jonathan), Morgan Watts, Taylor Watts, Carrie Watts and Ryder Watts; and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by nephew, Wayne Munn; and his beloved dog, Buster. Sign the online register at www.powersfuenralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 19, 2020