Wade Hampton Dent III LEXINGTON Wade Hampton Dent III, son of Wade Hampton Dent, Jr. and Cecile Harrell Dent, was born in Columbia, SC on January 19, 1938. He attended Eau Claire High School and worked in management and human resources for 30 years with Southern Bell and AT&T. He also worked in real estate in Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina. Wade enjoyed many years of golfing with his buddies and later playing cards with his cronies. He loved to travel and he and his second wife, Linda Pollard Dent, enjoyed sensational trips at home and abroad as well as numerous spontaneous daytrips that Wade preferred. Always identified by his extended family as "Little Wade", he conveyed an infectious affection for them as well as any stranger he happened to meet. Wade adored his immediate family doting on his two daughters, Noelle and Ellen. He is survived by his wife; his daughters, Noelle (Michael) and Ellen (Terry) and Linda's son, Shannon (Lee). He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Alex, Mallory, Nathan, Tori, Zach, Josh, TJ, Wesley, Mackenzie and Jessica. He was predeceased by his first wife, Karen Jones Dent. A private graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2010 at Southland Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel's Facebook page. A celebration of Wade's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church.

