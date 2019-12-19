Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wade Hampton Epps. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais) 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (713)-522-5141 Visitation 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM Beulah Baptist Church 9487 Garners Ferry Road Hopkins , SC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Beulah Baptist Church 9487 Garners Ferry Road Hopkins , SC View Map Burial Following Services Greenlawn Memorial Park 7100 Garners Ferry Road Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wade Hampton Epps COLUMBIA - Wade Hampton Epps passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, surrounded by three generations of family. He was born August 30, 1930, in Simpsonville, SC, and graduated from high school in Florence, SC. Following graduation his family moved to Columbia, SC, where he met his lifelong love, Barbara Jean Caswell Epps. Wade retired from the SC Air National Guard Food Services Corps as a senior master sergeant after 20 years of dedicated service and was deployed to France in 1961-1962 during the Berlin Crisis. He was first employed by MacGregor Farms Dairy in Lower Richland and later worked with Edisto Farms Dairy and Coburg Dairy in roles from delivery to management. Subsequently, he worked in sales and management with John Sexton and Company and Kraft Food Service until he retired in 1992. Wade was a Mason and served as a deacon at Beulah Baptist Church for over 50 years. Wade was predeceased by his parents, James Roy and Lucy Bramlett Epps as well as three brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Barbara Jean Caswell Epps; one sister, Dorothy (Dot) Werts; his daughters, Valerie Epps Bolton (Randy), Wendy Epps Sizemore (John) and Denise Epps Mothena (Paul); his grandchildren, Matthew Bolton (Linda), Allison Sizemore Nissen (Andrew), Casey Sizemore Leeds (Josh), Travis Bolton (Kim), Mike Mothena (Whitney), and Zack Mothena (Casey); and his great-grandchildren; Grayson, Ashley, Vara Jean, Ellie Ann, Kai, Colton, Hattie, Mina, Dillan, and Cheyanne. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the South Carolina Oncology Associates (Dr. Charles Butler, Ashley, Betty, Ann and Dusty) for their empathetic care over the past several years. A funeral service for Mr. Epps will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 9487 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, SC. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 7100 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC, following the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, 3926 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 is assisting the family. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and the Cora Harmon Bible Class as honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Beulah Baptist Church Debt Retirement Fund in memory of Wade H. Epps. Memories may be shared at

Wade Hampton Epps COLUMBIA - Wade Hampton Epps passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, surrounded by three generations of family. He was born August 30, 1930, in Simpsonville, SC, and graduated from high school in Florence, SC. Following graduation his family moved to Columbia, SC, where he met his lifelong love, Barbara Jean Caswell Epps. Wade retired from the SC Air National Guard Food Services Corps as a senior master sergeant after 20 years of dedicated service and was deployed to France in 1961-1962 during the Berlin Crisis. He was first employed by MacGregor Farms Dairy in Lower Richland and later worked with Edisto Farms Dairy and Coburg Dairy in roles from delivery to management. Subsequently, he worked in sales and management with John Sexton and Company and Kraft Food Service until he retired in 1992. Wade was a Mason and served as a deacon at Beulah Baptist Church for over 50 years. Wade was predeceased by his parents, James Roy and Lucy Bramlett Epps as well as three brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Barbara Jean Caswell Epps; one sister, Dorothy (Dot) Werts; his daughters, Valerie Epps Bolton (Randy), Wendy Epps Sizemore (John) and Denise Epps Mothena (Paul); his grandchildren, Matthew Bolton (Linda), Allison Sizemore Nissen (Andrew), Casey Sizemore Leeds (Josh), Travis Bolton (Kim), Mike Mothena (Whitney), and Zack Mothena (Casey); and his great-grandchildren; Grayson, Ashley, Vara Jean, Ellie Ann, Kai, Colton, Hattie, Mina, Dillan, and Cheyanne. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the South Carolina Oncology Associates (Dr. Charles Butler, Ashley, Betty, Ann and Dusty) for their empathetic care over the past several years. A funeral service for Mr. Epps will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 9487 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, SC. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 7100 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC, following the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, 3926 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 is assisting the family. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and the Cora Harmon Bible Class as honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Beulah Baptist Church Debt Retirement Fund in memory of Wade H. Epps. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Dec. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close