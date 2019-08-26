Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wade Pearson. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Wade F. Pearson COLUMBIA - Wade F. Pearson, 78, died August 25, 2019, in Columbia after a courageous struggle with cancer and Parkinson's disease. He was born October 28, 1940, in Sumter, SC, to the late Holland Decatur Pearson and Margaret Faust Pearson. He spent his formative years on his grandfather's farm in Denmark, SC, where he developed a love for the Edisto River and quail hunting. In high school he developed an interest in math and physics, building rockets using black powder for fuel and launching them in his grandfather's cotton field. One of the rockets won the top prize at the State Science Fair. After high school and South Carolina Air National Guard basic training in Texas, he graduated from the University of Georgia with a BS degree in math, physics, and computer analysis. Following graduation, he moved to Florida to work for the space program at Cape Canaveral. He later moved to Tennessee where he taught computer languages and analysis at the TVA. After retirement, he bought a cabin on the Edisto River near Denmark, where he said it was the happiest times of his life. Every Forth of July he could be found eating barbeque and boiled peanuts at the Denmark Country Club and if you don't know where that is, that's fine with him. He was married to Rosborough Heins for 52 years. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Holly and Tau Carlisle; nephews whom he adored, Will (Carolyn) and Wade Carlisle, and great nephews Davidson and Charles Carlisle. Lifelong gratitude and many thanks go to Bill Lee, Wade's caregiver, for his loving assistance, patience and many kindnesses during the past three years. The family is deeply appreciative of Bill's cheerful perseverance in helping Wade weather his prolonged illnesses. Wade requested that no funeral be held, only a toast in his memory at your next gathering. He will be buried in the Denmark Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at

