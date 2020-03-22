Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wade Smith Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wade A. Smith, Sr. BATESBURG - Wade A. Smith, Sr., 71, of Batesburg, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born on January 12, 1949, to the late Johnny A. Smith and Faye E. Lowman Wyatt. He was the husband of the late Lynda L. Smith. Wade was a US Navy veteran and he retired from Westinghouse after 34 years. He is survived by his son, Wade A. Smith, Jr. of Kentucky; daughter, Diane Cox of Kentucky; brothers, John W. Wyatt (Doris) of South Congaree and Jerry E. Wyatt of Lexington; sisters, Christine "Tina" Nettles and Euvahn Mook, both of Greenville; as well as four grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Wade was preceded in death by his daughter, Jenny Lynn Smith. The family will hold a private service to honor Wade's life.

