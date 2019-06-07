Marty Martin LUGOFF - Wallace N. "Marty" Martin, took his last breath here on earth on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 and his first breath in Heaven. Mr. Martin did not attend a formal church but he believed in God as his Lord and Savior. Marty was born June 11, 1957 in Cordele, Ga. To the late Ellen B. Nettles Martin and Wallace Aaron Martin. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his home 1375 Kennedy Road, Lugoff, S.C. from 4-10 p.m. He was employed at American Luxury Coach in Florence, S.C. for 9 1/2 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, work in his yard and spending time with his family and friends and dogs. Marty was predeceased by parents, sister, Reva Ann Wright; and step-mother, Ruth W. Martin. Marty is survived by his loving and devoted wife and soul mate, Paula M. Martin of Lugoff; son, John (Terrylynn) Martin of Gaston; daughter, Amber R. Gilmer and Jessica (Nathan) Orr of Pelion; grandchildren, Blake, Madison, and Jaxon Taylor, and Nevaeh Orr, all of Pelion; brothers, John (Sherry) Barr of Irmo and Lawrence (Sandra) Martin of Red Bank; sister, Rose (Larry) Carter of Elgin; 4 uncles; 3 aunts; a special great aunt, Thelma Dixon of Ohio; many cousins, nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Barbara (Allen) Brothers of Sussex, England; and his always bed buddies, Razor and Blade. His family extends a very special thanks to Powers Funeral Home in Lugoff for all of their support, caring, understanding and love shown to our family during this sad time. To know Marty was to love him! Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on June 7, 2019