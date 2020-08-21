Wallace "Andy" Steven Livingston, Jr. GASTON - Wallace "Andy" Steven Livingston Jr., 56, of Gaston, SC, passed away, Monday, August 17, 2020. He was the husband of Dawn Cartee Livingston. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC. The family will receive friends from 2-3:30 p.m., before the service, at the funeral home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation. Full obit and online condolences may be found at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com
