Wallace Steven Livingston Jr.
Wallace "Andy" Steven Livingston, Jr. GASTON - Wallace "Andy" Steven Livingston Jr., 56, of Gaston, SC, passed away, Monday, August 17, 2020. He was the husband of Dawn Cartee Livingston. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC. The family will receive friends from 2-3:30 p.m., before the service, at the funeral home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation. Full obit and online condolences may be found at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
AUG
23
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
Funeral services provided by
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
803-534-6621
