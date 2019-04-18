Wallace M. Stokes BISHOPVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Wallace M. Stokes, 92, who entered into rest on Monday, April 15, 2019, will be held at 1 o'clock on Friday, April 19, 2019, at St. Andrew Church of God. The Rev. Scott Hodge and The Rev. Timmy Lee will officiate with musical selections offered by Lawrence Chewning and Organist Mrs. June Jackson. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm in The Chapel of Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home. Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in The State on Apr. 18, 2019