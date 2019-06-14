Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Allen Mouzon. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Allen Mouzon COLUMBIA -Captain US Army (Ret.) Walter Allen Mouzon passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. He was born April 2, 1937 in Lake Butler, Florida to the late Lester Mouzon and Bernice Addison Mouzon. Walter was a distinguished Captain in the Army with 20 plus years of service including two tours in Vietnam. He was the recipient of the Silver Star and Purple Heart among many other honors. He loved the life he lived enjoying family and friends. He had a passion for the SC Combat Veterans Group where he served as commander for several years, the New Hope Christian Fellowship Support Group and fishing with his buddy Jimmy. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sharon and siblings Malcolm (Barry) and Vivian. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Annie Walker Mouzon; their two children, Rodney and Barry; five grandchildren and one great grandson. He is also survived by his children, Kenneth, Jeffrey, and Carol from his marriage to the late Iva L. Mouzon, and a sibling, Mildred Hayward. The memorial service for Captain US Army (Ret.) Walter Allen Mouzon will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11:00 AM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

