Walter Allen Robertson, Jr. COLUMBIA - Walter Allen Robertson, Jr., 93, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in Charleston, SC, July 25, 1926, he was the son of the late Walter Allen Robertson, Sr. and Carrie Carter Robertson. Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary N. Robertson; son, Walt Robertson; brother, Kenneth Robertson; and sister, Margarite Robertson. Walter graduated from Charleston High School and honorably served his country in Japan after joining the Marine Corps during WWII. He graduated from The Citadel in 1952 as a veteran student. Walter was employed for GE Corporation until his retirement. He was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Columbia, where he taught Sunday school until he was 90 years old. Survivors include his son, Billy Robertson (Pam); grandson, Todd Robertson; granddaughter, Erin Conroy (Drew); brothers, Al Robertson and Roy Robertson; as well as his sisters, Louise Gratzick, Ruth Branks and Annette O'Connor. The funeral service for Walter will be held 3 o'clock, Thursday, March 12th at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Pastor Andrew W. Isenhower and Pastor Richard Conrad Inman and officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3909 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29204. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020