Walter Brown, Jr. COLUMBIA - Viewing for Mr. Walter "Perk" Brown, Jr. will be held today from 2:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Mr. Brown was born on October 10, 1942 in Columbia, SC. He was the son of the late Dorcas and Walter Brown, Sr. Surviving are: his wife of 54 years Annie Wilder Brown; son Gerald (Fredricka) Brown; sister Dorothy Taylor; two grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



