Walter Furman Broom III

Service Information
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC
29078
(803)-408-8711
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Harmony Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Harmony Baptist Church
Obituary
Walter Furman Broom, III CHARLESTON A funeral for Walter Furman Broom, III, 81, will be held Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. The Rev. Dan Griffin will officiate. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:00 p.m. at the church. Mr. Broom passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Walter Furman Broom, Jr. and Ruth Sherer Broom. Mr. Broom served in the U.S. Army. He received a B.S. and M.B.A. from USC. He worked as a mechanical engineer and pursued entrepreneurial activities like Broom Nursery and Broom Seed Company. Surviving are his children, Deborah Pearson (James), Helen Banach (Joe), Dennis Bullock (Barbara), Marty Bullock (Bridgett), Julie Ellis (Justin), Billy Driggers (Amanda); siblings, Harriet Anderson, Joseph Broom (Cathy), William Broom (Dianne); 16 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Gayle McCaffrey. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2019
