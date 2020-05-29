Walter H. Canfield Jr.
1927 - 2020
Walter H. Canfield, Jr. COLUMBIA - Walter "Walt" H. Canfield, Jr., 92, of Columbia, died Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born June 17, 1927, in Honesdale, PA, he was a son of the late Walter H. Canfield, Sr. and Hazel Knorr Canfield. President of his 1945 graduating class, while still in high school, Walt pursued his private pilot's license. Following his graduation, he joined the United States Navy, where he was a flight crew member for the Atlantic Photo Recon Squadron. While honorably serving his country, he received many commendations and awards, including the WWII Victory Medal. Walt returned to Sidney, NY, in 1946 and was employed as engineer draftsman with Bendix Corporation. He later attended Indiana Tech where he would earn his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Walt worked in various positions throughout his career, including sales in Sidney, NY, assistant general manager in Huntington IN, and plant manager in Columbia, SC. As plant manager, he was attributed for increasing production output from $18 million to $75 million in six and a half years. Following retirement from Bendix Corporation, he enjoyed volunteering for more than 25 years as a small business counselor for SCORE (Service Corp of Retired Executives) in Columbia, SC. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, June Kilmer Canfield, to whom he was married on July 26, 1947 in Binghamton, NY. In light of the recent COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service with military honors will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery pending clearance. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family and will announce further plans. Memories and condolences may be share at ShivesFuneralHome.com

Published in The State on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
