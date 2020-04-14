Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Henry Crozier Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Henry Crozier, Sr. LEESVILLE Walter Henry Crozier Sr., age 82, was born March 25, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY, and died April 11, 2020 in Leesville, SC, surrounded by family and friends.Walter was preceded in death by his parents, David and Ann; his wife, Delores; his brother, David Jr. and daughter-in-law, Joanna, and is survived by siblings, Richard, Robert, Arlene and Thomas. As patriarch of his family, Walter left a legacy of service to God and country. He served in the US Air Force for 33 years and, after receiving Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, he served as a lay leader and teacher at Boiling Springs United Method Church, Lexington, SC.Walter's family includes son, Lon and wife, Dagmar; daughter, Lynn Maynard and husband, Lark, and Walter Jr.; grandchildren, Marc, Gary and Stephanie, Katie and Walter III and five great-grandchildren. Notables include: Chief Master Sargent USAF, USAF Sam Fox member (shuttling presidents, royalty and astronauts), AA degree, Toast Master, Patron of the Arts, Vietnam veteran and recipient of numerous medals and awards. A memorial will be held at Boiling Springs UMC followed later by interment at Arlington National Cemetery.

