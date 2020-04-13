Walter Louis Jackson Walter Louis Jackson was born in Lugoff, South Carolina on November 10, 1939. He is predeceased by his mother Georgia L. Green Jackson and father Moses Jackson. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army on December 7, 1962 where he served in the 7th battalion 16th artillery as a steward and cook. While serving he was honored with the Sharpshooter and Good Conduct medals. Fiercely proud of his service to his country, he was a strong advocate for veteran's assistance and recognition. Over the next 41 years, he expanded his business and opened several subsidiaries namely Sew-Rite Alterations, Allben Cleaners and Accurate Alterations. He was known by many for his orange Cadillac, and stylish dress. Walter L. Jackson is survived by his children: Peri S. Jackson, Chadwick Smith and Patrice Evans; sister-in-law, Vivian Jackson, nephews Dwight (Brenda) E. Jackson Sr. and Stanley (Terri) Stokes, and his niece Natasha Stokes along with a host of family, loved ones, and friends. The homegoing service for Mr. Jackson will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 10:00 AM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 13, 2020