Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Jackson. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Louis Jackson Walter Louis Jackson was born in Lugoff, South Carolina on November 10, 1939. He is predeceased by his mother Georgia L. Green Jackson and father Moses Jackson. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army on December 7, 1962 where he served in the 7th battalion 16th artillery as a steward and cook. While serving he was honored with the Sharpshooter and Good Conduct medals. Fiercely proud of his service to his country, he was a strong advocate for veteran's assistance and recognition. Over the next 41 years, he expanded his business and opened several subsidiaries namely Sew-Rite Alterations, Allben Cleaners and Accurate Alterations. He was known by many for his orange Cadillac, and stylish dress. Walter L. Jackson is survived by his children: Peri S. Jackson, Chadwick Smith and Patrice Evans; sister-in-law, Vivian Jackson, nephews Dwight (Brenda) E. Jackson Sr. and Stanley (Terri) Stokes, and his niece Natasha Stokes along with a host of family, loved ones, and friends. The homegoing service for Mr. Jackson will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 10:00 AM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

Walter Louis Jackson Walter Louis Jackson was born in Lugoff, South Carolina on November 10, 1939. He is predeceased by his mother Georgia L. Green Jackson and father Moses Jackson. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army on December 7, 1962 where he served in the 7th battalion 16th artillery as a steward and cook. While serving he was honored with the Sharpshooter and Good Conduct medals. Fiercely proud of his service to his country, he was a strong advocate for veteran's assistance and recognition. Over the next 41 years, he expanded his business and opened several subsidiaries namely Sew-Rite Alterations, Allben Cleaners and Accurate Alterations. He was known by many for his orange Cadillac, and stylish dress. Walter L. Jackson is survived by his children: Peri S. Jackson, Chadwick Smith and Patrice Evans; sister-in-law, Vivian Jackson, nephews Dwight (Brenda) E. Jackson Sr. and Stanley (Terri) Stokes, and his niece Natasha Stokes along with a host of family, loved ones, and friends. The homegoing service for Mr. Jackson will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 10:00 AM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Published in The State on Apr. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close