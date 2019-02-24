Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Powell. View Sign

Walter Powell MT. PLEASANT - Captain Walter Gassaway Powell Sr, 80, passed away at home surrounded by friends and family on February 16, 2019. He was born August 3, 1938, in Columbia, the son of Edwin T. Powell and Susan M. Gassaway. After graduating from Columbia High School in 1956, he decided his calling in life was law enforcement. He joined Richland County Sheriff's Department as a Deputy Sheriff at age 18. In 1960, he began his distinguished SLED career with the bloodhound tracking team, eventually retiring in 1996 as a Captain over several units. He remained a commissioned agent until his passing. He served with the SC Army National Guard, in the 751st Ordnance Battalion and was a 1968 graduate of the 81st Session of the FBI National Academy. He was a former deacon in the Eastminster Presbyterian Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge (#370), the Fraternal Order of Police, and was a founding board member of ROCIC. In 1963, he married the love of his life, Lella Annette Todd, an R.N. with Dorn's V.A. Hospital. Their life together was one dedicated to family and civil service. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, and a brother Edwin T. Powell Jr. He is survived by his two sons, Walter G. Powell Jr. and Richard K. Hutto (Martha); a daughter, S. Quinn McDaniels (Rob), all of Mt. Pleasant; and eight grandsons, Walter G. Powell III, Jay Powell, Chase Owens, Julian McDaniels, Andrew Hutto (Lina), Mattox Hutto, Max Blackman, and Blair Smith (Paige); and a great-granddaughter, Ryker Smith. A memorial service conducted by Rev. Dr. Eric Skidmore will be held at 2 P.M. on Sunday, February 24 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Road in Columbia with a reception to follow in the Adult Reception Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy for SC, 2501 Heyward St, Columbia, SC, 29205. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Walter Powell MT. PLEASANT - Captain Walter Gassaway Powell Sr, 80, passed away at home surrounded by friends and family on February 16, 2019. He was born August 3, 1938, in Columbia, the son of Edwin T. Powell and Susan M. Gassaway. After graduating from Columbia High School in 1956, he decided his calling in life was law enforcement. He joined Richland County Sheriff's Department as a Deputy Sheriff at age 18. In 1960, he began his distinguished SLED career with the bloodhound tracking team, eventually retiring in 1996 as a Captain over several units. He remained a commissioned agent until his passing. He served with the SC Army National Guard, in the 751st Ordnance Battalion and was a 1968 graduate of the 81st Session of the FBI National Academy. He was a former deacon in the Eastminster Presbyterian Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge (#370), the Fraternal Order of Police, and was a founding board member of ROCIC. In 1963, he married the love of his life, Lella Annette Todd, an R.N. with Dorn's V.A. Hospital. Their life together was one dedicated to family and civil service. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, and a brother Edwin T. Powell Jr. He is survived by his two sons, Walter G. Powell Jr. and Richard K. Hutto (Martha); a daughter, S. Quinn McDaniels (Rob), all of Mt. Pleasant; and eight grandsons, Walter G. Powell III, Jay Powell, Chase Owens, Julian McDaniels, Andrew Hutto (Lina), Mattox Hutto, Max Blackman, and Blair Smith (Paige); and a great-granddaughter, Ryker Smith. A memorial service conducted by Rev. Dr. Eric Skidmore will be held at 2 P.M. on Sunday, February 24 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Road in Columbia with a reception to follow in the Adult Reception Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy for SC, 2501 Heyward St, Columbia, SC, 29205. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close