Walter Raleigh Langley, Jr. DARLINGTON Walter Raleigh Langley, Jr., age 90, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 27th at Darlington Presbyterian Church, with burial following at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:30 2:30 at the church, and other times at the home, 137 North St. Darlington, SC 29532. Walter was born on September 27, 1928 in Pactolus, NC, the son of the late Walter Raleigh Langley, Sr., and Bettie Gray Langley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a graduate of NC State University with a degree in forestry. Throughout his career, he was Vice President of the Federal Land Bank, President of the South Carolina Forestry Association, President of the North Carolina Forestry Foundation, and served on the Board of Directors for Forestry at NC State University. Walter was involved in the Boy Scouts of America and served as Scout Master with Troop 93. Being a devoted Christian, Walter was formally a member of Kilbourne Park Baptist Church in Columbia, SC, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He was a member of Darlington Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder, Sunday School Teacher, and sang in the church choir. He will be remembered as being a man of God, a loving and devoted husband and father, a loyal friend, and one who mentored and ministered to many people. Walter never met a stranger and made everybody feel special. He loved the Lord and was a true prayer warrior. Surviving are his wife, Eleanor Howle Langley; his four sons, Harry (Phyllis) Langley of Columbia, Raleigh (Kristin) Langley of Louisville, KY, Lewis Howle (Bobbie) Langley of Clover, SC, and Benji (Shannon) Langley of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Phillip Langley, Whitaker Jane Langley, Daniel Langley, Emma Grace Langley; and extended family; brother, John (Doris) Langley; two sisters, Bettie Carol (Van) Burroughs and Sherry (Jim) Summerlin. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Peggy Langley. Memorials may be made to Darlington Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 311 Pearl Street, Darlington, SC 29532. Published in The State on Sept. 26, 2019

