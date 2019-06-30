Walter Calvin Sanders LEESVILLE - Walter Calvin Sanders, 61, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 P.M. Monday, July 1 at First Baptist Church of Batesburg with Rev. Henry Stamper officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. Mr. Sanders was born in Anderson, SC, son of Manda Lee Nimmons Sanders and the late John H. Sanders, Sr. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Batesburg. Calvin retired from Michelin Tire Company after 33 years and recently was a former employee of the Town of Batesburg-Leesville and Rawls Auto Auction. He was an avid golfer and a member of Ponderosa Country Club. Calvin was a Tae Kwan Do instructor and earned a 1St Degree Black Belt. He was a lifelong Clemson Tigers (Go Tigers!), Boston Celtic, Larry Bird and B-L Baseball fan. Surviving are his wife, Anne Brandt Sanders; sons, Cody Brandt Sanders and Eric Jonathan Sanders; mother, Manda Lee Sanders of the home; brother, John H. Sanders, Jr of Fairplay, SC; nephews and nieces, Barry Sanders (Susan) of Rochester, NY, Steve Sanders (Teresa) of Anderson, Amy Valido of Fairplay, SC; great nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John H. Sanders, Sr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Batesburg, 436 W. Church Street, Batesburg, SC 29006. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on June 30, 2019