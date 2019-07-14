Walter M. Shealy PELION Mr. Walter Mitchell "Mitch" Shealy, 89, entered into rest Thursday, July 11, 2019. Mr. Shealy is the husband of Mildred Miller Shealy. He is the father of Timothy D. (Ann) Shealy, Keith O. (Julie) Shealy, the late Steve M. Shealy and Todd Shealy. Mildred's children are Steve (Teresa) Busbee, Terry (Judy) Busbee, Darrell (Pamela) Busbee, Glen (Pepper) Busbee, and Julie-Ann (Brian) Hatcher. He has 27 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Mr. Shealy is the son of the late Walter Oneal Shealy and Mary Magdalene Shealy. His first wife was the late Leona Price Shealy and his brother was the late Philip L Shealy. Mr. Shealy is a veteran of United States Air Force and is a member of South Lexington Baptist Church. Mr. Shealy retired from Southeastern Freight Lines after 32 years of service as a Truck Driver. Visitation will be from 11 am to 12 pm Monday, July 15, 2019 in the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. The Funeral Service will follow at 12 pm. Burial with military honors will be in Southland Memorial Gardens, West Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made to the Shealy family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on July 14, 2019