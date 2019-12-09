Walter Columbus Smith, Jr. LEXINGTON Walter Columbus Smith, Jr., 98, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Lexington, South Carolina. He was born November 7, 1921 in Wilmington, North Carolina to Walter C. Smith, Sr. and Ella Mae Drew Smith. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Vivian Hyatt Smith. Mr. Smith graduated in 1940 from New Hanover High School and served in the Army Air Force during World War II. He retired from Sherwin Williams Company. He was a member of Lexington Baptist Church and had previous memberships at Holland Avenue Baptist and Kitti Wake Baptist Church where he served as Deacon. He is survived by his son, Walter C. (W.C.) Smith III (Lynn); two granddaughters, Ashley Gladden (Bobby) and Holley Basnett (Ryan) and four great grandchildren, Emily and Rebecca Gladden, Brayden and Callie Basnett. He was predeceased by his brothers, Eugene and Benjamin Smith and sister, Catherine Brinkley. Arrangements are made by Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with graveside services Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Southland Memorial Gardens, with visitation at 1:00 p.m. prior. Memorials can be made to Lexington Baptist Church Senior Adult Ministry. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Dec. 9, 2019