Walter Thomas Dashiell, Jr. GASTON - SSG. Walter Thomas "Walt" Dashiell, Jr., 59, United States Army Retired, of Gaston, SC, husband of April Lynn Waller Dashiell, entered into rest in the comfort of his home, on Friday, May 29, 2020. Born in Salisbury, MD, he was a son of Walter Thomas Dashiell, Sr. (Bonnie) and the late Norma Ruth Foxwell Shockley. A Desert Storm Veteran, SSG Dashiell, proudly served his country in the United States Army. For his honorable service he was awarded a Bronze Star. Following his retirement from the Army, he became a Superintendent with Balfour-Beatty Construction. He had been a former resident of Aiken, SC, prior to making Gaston, SC, his home five years ago. Walt enjoyed sitting on the porch having a cold beer, hunting and was an avid Jimmie Johnson fan. Walt was known for his dry sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. In addition to his parents, family members include his children, Jason Cunningham, Shane Dashiell and Katrina Izquierdo and her husband, Carlos, all of Glennville, GA and Jesse Adams and his fiance, Hannah Smith, Aiken, SC; siblings and their spouses, Donnie and Lynda Dashiell, Salisbury, MD, Kim and Randy White, Willards, MD, Michelle and Mark McDowell, Greenwood, DE, Rusty Shockley, Myrtle Beach, SC and Alan and Doris Shockley, Ocean City, MD and his grandchildren, Avery Ray, C.J. Izquierdo, Jacob Izquierdo and Easton Adams. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Maryland at a later date. It has been requested that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. (www.cancer.org) Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome to share memories of Walt and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The State on Jun. 6, 2020.