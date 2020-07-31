Walter A. Tuten, Jr. COLUMBIA - Walter A. Tuten, Jr., 80, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Lexington, South Carolina, having lived most of his life in Columbia, South Carolina. Mr. Tuten is the son of the late Water A. Tuten, Sr. and Emily Elizabeth Dunlap Tuten. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Cynthia McGee Byrd Tuten; his son, Christopher Lloyd Tuten (Summer); three grandchildren, Alex McLeod Tuten, Tyler William Tuten and Thomas Walter Tuten of Lexington; and a special cousin, Parker "Rusty" Tuten, Jr. of Jacksonboro. Mr. Tuten was a graduate of Dreher High School, a member of the Dark Horseman, and a 1965 graduate of Clemson University. He was also an active member of the Air National Reserves and was stationed overseas during the Berlin Crisis. Mr. Tuten served many years on the board of the South Carolina Wildlife Federation and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed traveling, having made extensive trips to the Caribbean, Europe and most of the states within the United States. He enjoyed reading. He formed Tuten Properties and provided rental apartments for many years. Mr. Tuten also served on the initial Building Committee for Washington Street Methodist Church. After having worked in various managerial capacities in the insurance industry for over forty-five years, Mr. Tuten founded Tuten Insurance Services in 1998 specializing in worker's compensation insurance investigations which is now managed by his son, Christopher Tuten. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Washington Street Methodist Church, 1401 Washington St, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
