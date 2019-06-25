Wanda Davis Broome LEXINGTON - Wanda Davis Broome, 65, of Lexington, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born in Lexington, SC to the late Thomas Grover Davis and Zora Leaphart Davis Sullivan on October 4, 1953. Wanda was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. She worked with her mother at Davis Grocery in Lexington for many years. She was an amazing, wife, mother, and grandmother. Surviving are her husband David Broome; son Christopher David Broome; grandchildren, Landon Brady Broome and Camron Bannister; daughter-in-law Jennifer A. Broome of Lexington; brother Tommy Grover Davis of Lexington; sisters Jan Davis Taylor (Danny) of Lexington and Hilda Davis Waters of Aiken. Wanda was predeceased by her parents, a sister Linda Davis Shealy and her husband Perry and sister-in-law Bobbie Jean Davis. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church with interment in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association National Stroke Association, PO Box 744806 Atlanta, GA 30374-4806 or www2.heart.org or call 1-800-242-8724 www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 25, 2019