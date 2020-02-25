Wanda Dent Poe COLUMBIA Wanda Dent Poe, 55, of Columbia, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born December 6, 1964 in Columbia, she was the daughter of Robert Malcolm Dent, Sr. and Jimmie Rogers Dent. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Kerry Thomas Poe; her adoring children, Joshua Malcolm Poe and Charlotte Jeanette Poe. The funeral service for Mrs. Poe, will be held 1 o'clock, Thursday, February 27th, at Grace Church of Columbia, with The Rev. Bill Crews officiating, Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church beginning at noon. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 25, 2020