Wanda Huggins
May 3, 1931 - November 29, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Wanda Huggins, 89, passed away November 29, 2020 after a short illness. She was born on May 3, 1931 in Columbia, SC to the late Will and Mary Clough.
Wanda is survived by two sons, Wayne Huggins and Joel Huggins (Kim); six grandchildren, Nikki Huggins (David), Brittany Huggins, Codee Worthy (Michael), Chandler Huggins, Taylor Huggins, and Cassidy Huggins-Scott (Ryan); and four great grandchildren, Braydon Cooper, Ferryn Arcand, Caden Worthy and Everly Scott.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, three sisters, and her husband of 62 years, Wayne Fremont Huggins.
Wanda dedicated her whole life to the care of children. Known as "Granny", Wanda owned and operated Care A Lot daycare before closing after 11 years. She then worked for Educare and Sunshine House daycares for 15 years. She also operated the Lexington Dixie Youth Concessions Stand on Ballpark Rd. for several years. Wanda was an avid sports fan. She was dubbed Lexington Wildcats super fan in a newspaper article. She loved her two sons, but her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her heart.
Wanda lived her life for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of Taylor Evangelical Methodist Church until it closed its doors in 2016. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 3rd from 5-8 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. A private funeral service will take place on Friday, December 4th at 12:00 p.m. The graveside service will be open to friends and family at Lexington Memorial Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 4.
