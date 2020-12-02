1/1
Wanda Huggins
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Huggins
May 3, 1931 - November 29, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Wanda Huggins, 89, passed away November 29, 2020 after a short illness. She was born on May 3, 1931 in Columbia, SC to the late Will and Mary Clough.
Wanda is survived by two sons, Wayne Huggins and Joel Huggins (Kim); six grandchildren, Nikki Huggins (David), Brittany Huggins, Codee Worthy (Michael), Chandler Huggins, Taylor Huggins, and Cassidy Huggins-Scott (Ryan); and four great grandchildren, Braydon Cooper, Ferryn Arcand, Caden Worthy and Everly Scott.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, three sisters, and her husband of 62 years, Wayne Fremont Huggins.
Wanda dedicated her whole life to the care of children. Known as "Granny", Wanda owned and operated Care A Lot daycare before closing after 11 years. She then worked for Educare and Sunshine House daycares for 15 years. She also operated the Lexington Dixie Youth Concessions Stand on Ballpark Rd. for several years. Wanda was an avid sports fan. She was dubbed Lexington Wildcats super fan in a newspaper article. She loved her two sons, but her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her heart.
Wanda lived her life for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of Taylor Evangelical Methodist Church until it closed its doors in 2016. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 3rd from 5-8 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. A private funeral service will take place on Friday, December 4th at 12:00 p.m. The graveside service will be open to friends and family at Lexington Memorial Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 4.
Online register at barr-price.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Lexington Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved