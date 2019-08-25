Wanda Ann McGuffin COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Wanda Ann McGuffin, 64, will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at True Life Fellowship Church, with visitation following the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Ms. McGuffin passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in Columbia on October 6, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Jon Calvert Harter and Elsie Hood Harter. Wanda was a graduate of Lower Richland High School and a member of True Life Fellowship Church, where she served as a ministry leader. She served as pastor of Frontline Ministries in Gaston until 2013. She was a devoted Christian and lived most of her life providing outreach to those in need. Wanda also enjoyed hunting, fishing, painting, and writing poems. Surviving are her sons, John P. Foutz and Joshua E. Foutz both of Lexington; sisters, Josie Shoemaker (Chad) of Gaston and Jonda Wittke (Jeff) of Charleston; brother, Ric Noffko (Brooke); six, grandchildren, Tiphini Stewert, Courtney Gammons, Kevin Foutz, Brianna Foutz, Ethan Foutz, and Ayden Foutz; and three great-grandchildren, Aubrey Stewert, Nicholas Constantino and Tucker Stewert. Memorials may be made to True Life Fellowship Church, 4731 Edmund Hwy, West Columbia, SC 29170. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2019