Wanda Sue Timmerman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Sue Timmerman.
Service Information
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC
29824
(803)-637-6536
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Edgefield First Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wanda Sue Timmerman EDGEFIELD - Wanda Sue Timmerman, 63, daughter of the late Raymond T. and Mary Elizabeth Watkins Timmerman of Edgefield entered into rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Funeral Services will be 11 AM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Edgefield First Baptist Church, with burial in Eastview Cemetery, Edgefield, SC. Miss Timmerman was born in Greenwood, SC. She retired from Small Business Administration in Columbia, SC., was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church, and loved her family and going to the beach. Survivors include one sister, Emily Quattlebaum; one brother, Danny (Deborah) Timmerman; a special companion, Barry Pulliam; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her four-legged daughter, Precious. Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824. The family is at the home of her parents and will receive friends Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Edgefield, SC. Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.