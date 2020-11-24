1/1
Wanda Sulton
1961 - 2020
March 11, 1961 - November 19, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Graveside Services and Burial will be held, Wednesday, November 25, 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 1200 Mason Rd, Columbia, SC 29203. A public viewing will be held Today, November 24, from 3:00-5:00pm. at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home.
Ms. Sulton transitioned Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland after a long battle with cancer. She was born on March 11, 1961 to George W. Sulton, Sr. and Wilhelmina (Daniels) Sulton. She was a 1980 graduate of Columbia High School and attended Columbia College and the University of South Carolina.
Surviving are her brother, George W. Sulton, Jr.; special aunt, Shirley (Daniels) Faddies and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.



Published in The State on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
NOV
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
