Wanda Sulton
March 11, 1961 - November 19, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Graveside Services and Burial will be held, Wednesday, November 25, 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 1200 Mason Rd, Columbia, SC 29203. A public viewing will be held Today, November 24, from 3:00-5:00pm. at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home.
Ms. Sulton transitioned Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland after a long battle with cancer. She was born on March 11, 1961 to George W. Sulton, Sr. and Wilhelmina (Daniels) Sulton. She was a 1980 graduate of Columbia High School and attended Columbia College and the University of South Carolina.
Surviving are her brother, George W. Sulton, Jr.; special aunt, Shirley (Daniels) Faddies and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.