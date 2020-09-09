1/1
Warrington Lawrence Williams Sr.
Warrington Lawrence Williams, Sr. COLUMBIA - Private funeral services with Military Honors for Mr. Warrington Lawrence Williams, Sr. who entered into rest on Sunday, August 23, 2020 were held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, the Rev. Bill Oldland conducted the service. Memorials may be made in his honor to the Shriners Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Bartholomew's Church, or McLeod Hospice House. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family. Mr. Williams was born in Columbia, SC, a son of the late Latimer and Carolyn Post Williams. Warrington was a veteran of the Korean War. He was an incredible storyteller and loved laughter to its fullest. He was an Engineer, retiring from Sonoco Products Corporation, and was a member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Hartsville, SC. He is survived by his wife, Jean Paul "Jeepy" Williams of Irmo, SC along with 5 children, 2 step children, and 15 grandchildren. Warrington was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Knowlton Williams; brothers Latimer Williams and Norman Williams; sisters Carolyn Stevens and Evelyn Risher.

Published in The State on Sep. 9, 2020.
