Watts D. Hite
Watts D. Hite GILBERT - Watts Donald Hite, 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Leesville, SC, he was the son of the late Noah and Lorene Hite. He was predeceased by his sister, Clarice Stark and two brothers, Price and Billy Hite. Watts was a dedicated, hard working and caring individual. He served in the Air Force for 4 years. He owned and operated The Little General Store in Gilbert, SC. Even after his "official retirement" he continued to work at several grocery stores in the area. He loved working outside planting flowers, cutting grass and tending to his garden. In his earlier years he learned how to knit after his sisters persuaded him to do so. With his gracious heart, he found joy in making and giving scarves and wash clothes to others. Watts is survived by his wife, Edna Florence Lewis Hite of 56 years; his three sisters; Mary Alma Hite, Gayle Hite and Kay (Red) Padgett; brother; Stanley (Catherine) Hite; sister-in-law; Janice Hite; children; La Reina Taylor (Marty) and Jason Hite; two grandsons; Zack and Matthew Taylor and his 4 legged side kick, Truman Jacob. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and support during the past 9 months. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, at Gilbert United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. The family respectfully request in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gilbert United Methodist Church, 510 Main Street, Gilbert, SC 29054 or to the Epworth Children's Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia SC 29250 (EpworthChildrensHome.org). Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411

Published in The State on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
Gilbert United Methodist Church
SEP
19
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Gilbert United Methodist Church
