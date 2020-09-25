Wayne Bailey

February 4, 1943 - September 15, 2020

Irmo, South Carolina - Wayne M.Bailey passed away on September 15th, 2020. He was born on February 4th, 1943 in Wharton, West Virginia. Wayne was the fourth child and only son of Golda Virgina Brown Bailey and Ted Golden Bailey. He had three sisters: Peggy Dell Bailey Powell (deceased), Helen Joan Bailey Cregger (deceased) and Gerri Bailey Mott. Wayne had two sons: Alex and Chris with his ex-wife Maxine Bailey. Wayne was a graduate of Goldsboro High School, Goldsboro, NC and of the University of South Carolina Department of Pharmacology class of 1967.

Wayne was a serial entrepreneur. In 1970 he began Middleburg Apothecary which later he added Columbia Medical Rentals and it eventually all became American Health Services. In 1976 American Health Services in Columbia, SC grew into a multi state corporation before being sold to Quality Care Corporation in 1984. Morning Gate Music, a christian record label was started in 1989 with top christian artists on the label and beautiful soundtracks to full orchestras. Wayne also started Bailey Real Estate in 1997 as an investment vehicle for residential rental properties and office buildings that is still an ongoing concern today along with Bailey Foods which was formed in 2002.

In lieu of flowers, Wayne has asked that you support the St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. St. Jude successfully treated Wayne's grandson, Maxwell Bailey, Alex's son, for cancer in 2014.





