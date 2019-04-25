Wayne Boland WEST COLUMBIA - Wayne I. Boland, 76, of West Columbia, husband of the late Marsha Boland, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born on December 3, 1942 in Newberry, South Carolina to the late Jessie "JI" Boland and Josie Amick Turner Boland. He was the owner of Boland's Cabinet Shop and was a graduate of BC High School Class of 1961. He is survived by 2 daughters, Misty Smith (Jeff), Cristy Sharpe (Jason); 2 sisters, Betty Jo Cato (Scott) and Vivian Baxter (Mike); 1 brother, Ronnie Boland (Tonia); 4 grandchildren, Mikey Goodale (Wayne), Makayla Goodale, Wesley Sharpe, Makenzie Sharpe. In addition to his parents and wife he was predeceased by a daughter, Wendy Boland. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington with burial to follow in Mt. Tabor Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 25, 2019