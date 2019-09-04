Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne H. Hammond. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne H. Hammond HOPKINS Wayne H. Hammond, 79, of Hopkins, died August 31, 2019. He was a son of the late James Henry and Catherine Schuyler Hammond. Wayne attended Eau Claire High School and the University of South Carolina. Following his retirement from BellSouth in 1995, Wayne began a long and optimistic battle with cancer. His passions were God, family and the great outdoors. He never met a stranger, or a fish he didn't like! Wayne expected everyone to laugh at his jokes and listen to his words of wisdom. Our "Pop Wayne" will leave a big hole in the hearts of many. Survivors include his wife, Anne "Bonnie" Fickling Hammond; children, William Hammond (Trish) of Springhill, TN, Timothy Hammond (Claire) of Bowling Green, KY, Amanda Mills of Columbia, SC, Troy Fickling (Lisa Cunningham) of Charlotte, NC, Candy Limehouse-Clow, of Columbia, SC; his beloved grandchildren, Madeline, Lily, Elijah, Christian, Schuyler, Sean, Brock, Marlowe, Faffy, Brooks, Trey and London. Together, Bonnie and Wayne enjoyed spending 38 years blending their loving family, extended family and friends together. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Carole Hammond Champey. The funeral service for Mr. Hammond will be held 11:30 o'clock, Saturday, September 7th, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with Pastor John Stoudemayer officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 10:30 o'clock. A private burial will follow the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Charles Butler, Ann and Dusty, and to the caring staff of SCOA. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3909 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC, 29204, or to The SCOA Cares Foundation, 166 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at

