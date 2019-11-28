Wayne Lanier Corbett LEXINGTON - Wayne Lanier Corbett died on November 25, 2019. He was born in Springfield, SC on November 13, 1937, to Myrtle Gossett Corbett and Lanier S. Corbett. He graduated from Norway High School in Norway, SC. After graduation from high school he enlisted in the US Air Force serving 3 years in Europe. Following his discharge from the Air Force he worked for Exxonmobil and was employed with them for 32 years, first in Charleston, SC and then in Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn Chewning Corbett; their son, Lt Col Jacob Lanier Corbett and his wife, Heather Anderson Corbett of Galesburg, MI; daughter Mary Kathryn (Katy) Corbett of Lexington; a grandson Hunter Lanier Corbett and a granddaughter, Harper Anderson Corbett both of Galesburg, MI. Wayne had two main hobbies-traveling and fishing. He was always pursuing that elusive ten pound bass! Wayne was a member of Lake Murray Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Lake Murray Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Josh Powell on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Graveside service will be held at St. Andrew Church of God Cemetery, 4238 Red Hill Rd, Camden, SC, conducted by Rev. Lawrence Chewning, Wayne's brother-in-law. Memorials May be made to Special Olympics of SC, 109 Oak Park Dr, Irmo, SC 29063 or United Cerebral Palsy of SC, 1101 Harbor Dr. West Columbia, SC 29169. Online register at barr-price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Nov. 28, 2019