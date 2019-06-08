Wayne R. Leaphart GILBERT-- Service for Wayne R. Leaphart, 65, will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Beulah UMC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm Monday at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel. Mr. Leaphart died Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born in Lex. County a son of the late Harley and Thelma Taylor Leaphart. He was a member of Beulah UMC and was a care giver. Survivors include a brother, Ernest (Mary) Leaphart, sister, Ola Kay Harsey, nieces and nephews. Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on June 8, 2019