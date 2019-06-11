Wayne P. Taylor BATESBURG - Funeral Service for Wayne P. Taylor, 76, will be conduced 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel with the Rev. Reynold Williams and Rev. Charles McAlister officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MSA Hospice 166 Stoneridge Dr. #100, Columbia, SC 29210. Mr. Taylor passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. Born in Dorchester Co., he was a son of the late Welton P. and Doris Keisler Taylor. He was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church, , former member of B-L Masonic Lodge, and US Air Force Veteran. Mr. Taylor retired from the Town of B-L as a Manager of Maintenance. Surviving are his wife, Sandra Shealy Taylor; son, Welton Shane (Tracy) Taylor; daughters, Sheri T. Hall and Regina T. (Randy) Amick; brother, S. Russell (Janet) Taylor; sister, Belverly (Danny) Taylor; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on June 11, 2019