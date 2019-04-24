Wayne Butler Pound LEXINGTON - Wayne Butler Pound "Pop Pop" passed away peacefully April 22, 2019 at National Healthcare Parklane. He was born December 31, 1941 in Lexington, SC to the late Wilbur and Louise Pound. He was predeceased by his siblings Johnnie, Jerry, and Jackie. Wayne married his wife Sylvia, on December 8th, 1962. They had two sons together, Kevin Wayne (Tracy) and Todd Michael (Tina) Pound. Surviving are his four grandchildren, Jayda Lacie (Mike), Breanna Katherine, Emily Nicole (Courtlin), and Makayla Rose. He also had two great-grandchildren, June Harley and Van Patrick. Wayne was in the furniture business for over 53 years. He loved his grandchildren, chocolate cake, and McDonald's diet coke. Services for Wayne will be held at St. Peters Lutheran Church on Thursday, April 25 at 3:30 p.m. The family will receive friends and family in the Parish Life Center from 2-3:30 p.m. Special thanks to Kelly Hane and Barr-Price Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 24, 2019