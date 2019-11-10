Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Raab. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne L. Raab FOUNTAIN INN - Lt. Col. Wayne L. Raab, age 78, passed away at his home in Fountain Inn, S.C. on November 6, 2019. He was born and raised in Millersport Ohio but his time in the military allowed him to live in a variety of places. He was a graduate of Capital University and a Vietnam veteran. He served in the United States Air Force for 27 years. During his time of service, he received many medals and awards including a Distinguished Flying Cross with 1 oak leaf cluster, a Meritorious Service Medal with 2 oak leaf clusters as well as an Air Medal with 13 oak leaf clusters. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at PMSC/CSC as a computer programmer for 10 years. He was a loyal volunteer for the P15s baseball team in Sumter S.C. and an active member of Rock Steady Boxing in Greenville, S.C. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marie Raab, his daughter and son in law, Denise and Andy Alexander and two grandchildren Patrick and Addison Alexander. He is also survived by a brother and sister in law, Gene and Beth Raab of Thornville Ohio as well as several nieces and nephews. His parents, Etta and Ellis Raab and well as his siblings Donald Raab, Francis Wine, Christina Eskew and MaryEtta Fry all preceded him in death. His ashes will be interred in the National Cemetery at Fort Jackson on November 18 at 2pm. In lieu of flower, the family askes that donations be made to Rock Steady Boxing @ CoreBalance 1860 Woodruff Rd. Suite E., Greenville, S.C. 29607.

