LTC Wayne C. Smith, Jr. COLUMBIA - A Memorial Mass for LTC Wayne C. Smith, Jr., 93, who passed away on March 4, 2020, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, with burial and military honors to follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Scottish Rites Center after the burial. Born on February 19, 1927 in Fort Benning, GA to Major General Wayne C. Smith and Mildred Little Smith. Wayne graduated from West Point Military Academy in 1949. He was a member of the 11th Airborne Division, Sr. Parachutist, Gliderman, a Jumpmaster, Army Ranger and Sharpshooter. LTC Smith served in the Korean War from 1950-1953 as an Advisor to the Chief of Staff. He received a Bronze Star, the Korean Service Medal, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation during his service. LTC Smith served in Vietnam in 1964 as Senior Advisor and earned the Air Medal. He was re-deployed to Vietnam in 1971 and received the Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star medal. He was Special Assistant to the Deputy Director, Oahu, (1968-1971), and received The Army Commendation Medal. Also awarded The Meritorious Service Medal (1977) Following military service, LTC Smith and his wife, Betty, retired to Columbia, SC in 1977. He then earned his Master's degree in Public Administration from USC and began his civilian career as Assistant to the Treasurer, Richland County, SC for twenty years. LTC Smith was deeply committed to the service to others. He was a past Worshipful Master at Acacia Lodge #94 AFM. He was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and served as a member of the Scottish Rite Board of Directors. As a member of the Columbia York Rite Bodies he was a past Eminent Commander, past High Priest and past Illustrious Master. He was a member of the Knight York Cross of Honor and was awarded the Order of the Purple Cross. In addition he was a Member of the Columbia Masonic Rosicrucians and a member of the Jamil Shrine Temple Past Masters Unit. He served as a Chancellor Commander and a past Grand Chancellor Commander for the Knights of Phythias. Wayne Smith was a member of the FT Jackson Chapter National Sojourners and the Columbia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars and served as Chairman of MOWW and National Sojourners ROTC/JROTC Awards Program (nationally recognized). He was a former Vice President of the Columbia Retired Officer Association, a former Chairman of the Board of Directors for the West Point Society of Columbia. and a former Commander of Heroes of '76. He was a former President and Secretary of the South Carolina Iris Society and a Master Judge of the American Iris Society. He and Betty enjoyed judging shows in Georgia, North and South Carolina. LTC Smith was a devout Episcopalian, a Lay Reader, a Lay Eucharistic Minister, and Choir Member at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Elizabeth Smith, daughter; Cecily Lloyd(Marc), a son; Wayne Smith, III(Tina) and three grandchildren. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Mar. 8, 2020