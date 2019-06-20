WD Ward ELGIN WD Ward, 79, of Elgin, died Monday, June 17, 2019. A son of the late William G. and Jennie Todd Ward, he was married to Jane Horn Ward for 51 years. WD was a general contractor and was a jack of all trades who would tackle any task given him. He enjoyed gardening, harvesting oysters and NASCAR. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Janet Branham (Murphy), Nancy Branham (Greg); brothers, Charlie Ward (Mary Lue), Mitchell Ward (Priscilla), Dennis Ward; sister, Mary Frances Faircloth (Hoyt). He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister; three brothers; and a nephew. A service will be held 12:30 o'clock, Friday, June 21st, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext. The family will receive family and friends prior to the service beginning at 11:30 o'clock. Burial will follow the service in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens, Elgin. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on June 20, 2019