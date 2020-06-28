Wellon Hunter

Wellon Smith Hunter LEXINGTON Wellon S. Hunter, 81, of Lexington, SC went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born in Chinquapin, NC on July 21, 1938. Mr. Hunter was an active member of Lexington Presbyterian Church for many years and served as a Deacon and on various committees in the church. He was a graduate of Barton College (formerly Atlantic Christian College) in Wilson, NC with a degree in Business Administration. He had previously served as a member of the Lions Club and Rotary Club. He was a member of the Lexington Country Club and enjoyed playing golf. He participated in basketball and baseball in high school. He served in the NC National Guard and was on active duty at Fort Jackson, SC. Mr. Hunter spent his working career in banking with Ag-First Bank and Wachovia Bank in Columbia, SC and was vice-president. In retirement, he owned his appraisal company and did real estate appraisals part-time. Surviving are his daughter, Monica Williams and her husband, John of Columbia, SC; six grandchildren, Wells, Zachary, Hunter, Savannah, Gia and Caroline; his son, Stephen Hunter and his wife, Shannon of Lexington, SC; one grandson, Jordan Hunter and his wife, Cory; his son, Brian Hunter and wife, Jennifer of Pendleton, SC; two grandchildren, Dylan and Shelby, a son, Kyle Hunter of West Columbia, SC; a brother, Kit R. Hunter of Goldsboro, NC and sister, Glenda H. Norris of Beulaville, NC He was predeceased by two brothers, James F. Hunter and Jack L. Hunter. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Woodridge Memorial Park with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Lexington Presbyterian Church, located at 246 Barr Road in Lexington, SC. A visitation period will be held in the fellowship hall of the church after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lexington Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.