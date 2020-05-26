Wendell Blake Christine LEXINGTON Wendell Blake Christine was born November 30, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN and passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was a son of the late Ruth E. and Chris O. Christine. Mr. Christine served our country as a Staff Sergeant in the U. S. Army and was retired from Motorola in Illinois. He was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Lexington Lion's Club and Lexington County Choral Society. He and his loving wife, Dorothy, were happily married for 68 years. Mr. Christine is survived by his wife; son, David W. Christine (Joanne) of Ponta Vedra, FL; grandsons, Michael D. Christine (Ashleigh) of Irmo, SC, Steven D. Christine of Louisville, KY; great granddaughters, Kaylee I. Christine and Claire M. Christine, both of Irmo, SC; brother, Bennett L. Christine (Sybil) of Fredericktown, MO; sisters, Meredith A. (James) Hess of Naples, FL, Susan C. (George Kassing) of Springdale, AR and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private service will be held, followed by burial at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home 803-359-6118
Published in The State on May 26, 2020.