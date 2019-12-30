Wendell Shealy SALLEY - Wendell Shealy, 59, entered into rest on Saturday December 28, 2019. Wendell is the loving husband of 29 years to Joy Terry Shealy. He is the father of Derek Shealy and his wife Jenna. Wendell is the grandfather "Wink" of Clairabell Shealy. He is the son of Mark Shealy and the late Elizabeth Derrick Shealy. Wendell is the brother of Marion Paige (Carmen) Shealy, Jenny Shealy, Duane (Elaine) Shealy, and Brett Hipp (a cousin loved as a brother). Wendell was the owner and operator of Service Plumbing. He loved to cook, hunt, and spend time with his family and friends. Wendell will be dearly loved and missed. Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm on Monday at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral Service will be 11 am on Tuesday at Wagener United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Wagener Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the Shealy family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 30, 2019