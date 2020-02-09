Wendy Boatwright McCain ORANGEBURG - Wendy Boatwright McCain died Thursday, February 6. She was born in Orangeburg SC on January 27, 1938 to Ann Ware Boatwright and Dr. P.J. Boatwright. Wendy was graduated from Agnes Scott College in 1960. She married Watt McCain in 1960 and they moved to Greenville SC in 1965. After Watt's retirement, they spent many long weekends in Brevard NC. She was an active communicant of Christ Episcopal Church where she taught Children's Sunday School, led Disciples Classes, completed EFM (Education For Ministry), and participated in the Hospital Visitation and Healing programs. In Brevard, she was an associate member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church. Wendy's special interests were The Bridge Club (ten good friends who met weekly but seldom played bridge), the Junior League of Greenville, and Scrabble with Jo. She is survived by her husband Dr. Watt McCain, children Robin and Edwin; daughter-in-law Christy Young McCain; grandchildren Watt, Ben, and Tiller; sister Betsy Goksel in Turkey; brothers Dr. P.J. Boatwright Jr and Marion Boatwright, both in Brevard, and special niece Tuba Malinowski in Atlanta, Georgia. A service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal with reception following the service. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St Philip's Episcopal Church, Brevard NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the South Carolina Ovarian Cancer Foundation, 110 B Edinburgh Court, Greenville SC 29607, or to the Jervey/ McCain Music Fund at Christ Episcopal Church in Greenville, or to St Philip's Episcopal Church, Brevard NC. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.

