Wendy Delaine Bonnette COLUMBIA Wendy Delaine Bonnette, 56, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away March 9, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1962 in Raleigh, North Carolina. She graduated Airport High School in 1982. Wendy is survived by her mother, Betty Nadine Bonnette, sisters; Cindy Belk, Dana McCall, and Sherri Spires; brother, James Woodrow Spires, Jr, nieces and nephews; Chip, Chloe, Brynlee, Candace, Devin, Maris, Michaela, Trevor and Darron. Wendy spent her life devoted to others. She has one of the largest hearts. Her work at Providence Hospital was not just a job, but a chance to live out each day fulfilling her calling of helping others. Holidays were among the happiest times for Wendy. Her love of decorations was only surpassed by her love and desire to be around her family and friends. On Saturdays during football season, you could not come between her and the Gamecocks. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington on March 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on March 14, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Southland Memorial Gardens. The family is accepting flowers or donations in her honor to The if you wish to celebrate her. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 12, 2019