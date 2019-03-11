Wesley Gene Keisler COLUMBIA - Wesley Gene Keisler, 56, passed away Saturday March 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Thursday, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held after the service. Mr. Keisler was born in Batesburg, son of the late Maurice Ronald Keisler, Sr and Lillie Jean McCormick Keisler. Surviving are his fianc‚, Wendy Stanfield; daughters and son-in-law, Crystal (Abraham) Rushton and Brittany Hydrick; brothers, Ronald and Ray Keisler; and five grandchildren, Bree, Ethan, Teyla, Ashlynn and Noel. He was preceded in death by his son, Travis Keisler. He was loved and will be missed by many. Condolences may be expressed at www.miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Mar. 11, 2019