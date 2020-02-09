Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley Luke. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Elgin Congregational Holiness Church 1331 Smyrna Road Elgin , SC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Elgin Congregational Holiness Church 1331 Smyrna Road Elgin , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wesley M. Luke ELGIN - Rev. Wesley M. Luke, 89, of Elgin, transferred to his eternal home on Thursday February 6, 2020. He was born in Starke, Florida on November 4, 1930 to Ivory and Ellen Luke. Rev. Luke was a pastor for over 65 years and was the Senior Pastor of Elgin Congregational Holiness Church at the time of his death. He attended Bradford County High School in Starke, FL, Lee University in Cleveland TN, and Southwestern Bible Institute. He has pastored many churches including; Sandy Mountain CH Church, Augusta CH Church, Maple Hollow Church of God, Pine Hill Church of God, Walterboro Church of God, Pine Ridge Church of God, Dentsville Church of God, Pine Ridge CH Church, Rabon Road CH Church, East Belmont CH Church, Hartsville CH Church, Ridge Springs CH Church and lastly Elgin CH Church. Pastor Luke not only spent his lifetime in Ministry but was also a home builder and professional insurance agent. He is survived by his wife, Judith Abram Luke of Elgin, SC; daughters, Gail (Chester) Crowley of Hartsville, SC, Judy (Gary) Hensley of Elgin, SC; one son, Ivory E. Luke of Lexington, SC; five grandchildren, Jaime Luke Gwyn (Brian), Ashley Coleman (Jonathan), Jennifer Bledsoe (Dan), Chester Crowley, Jr., William Hensley; seven great grandchildren, Hayli Crowley, Meadow Crowley, Daniel Bledsoe, Cullen Bledsoe, Brandon Gunter, Savannah Gunter and Garrett Coleman; one brother, Troy Luke of Starke, FL; five step children, 15 step grandchildren and 14 step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivory and Ellen Luke; his first wife, Reatha Emily Haley Luke; two infant sons; and two brothers, Ivory Ercell Luke and Earl L. Luke, as well as a stepson, Donnie Trent. The funeral service for Rev. Luke will be held at 11:00 am Monday, February 10th, 2020 at the Elgin Congregational Holiness Church. Rev. Danny Jones will officiate the service. A private family burial will be at 3:00 pm at the Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery in Manning, SC. The family will receive friends at the Elgin Congregational Holiness Church on Sunday February 9th, from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Elgin Congregational Holiness Church Building Fund,1331 Smyrna Road, Elgin, SC 29045. Memories and condolences may be shared at

