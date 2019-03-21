Weston Furgess Jr.

Weston Aaron Furgess, Jr. COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Weston Aaron Furgess, Jr. will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at Francis Burns United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in the Memorial Gardens of Columbia. Visitation will be held Thursday evening beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Published in The State on Mar. 21, 2019
