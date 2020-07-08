Weyman Webb CHAPPELLS - Weyman F. Webb, 81, died Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in Saluda, SC, he was the son of the late Frederick Boulware and Hortence Johnson Webb. He was the grandson of the late Benjamin F. and Bennie Griffith Webb, and the late Will Piper and Elizabeth Bowers Johnson. With his parents he was co-owner of Webb's Farm Service and Saluda Ice Company. Mr. Webb was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the U.S. Army Reserve. He received the following medals: Bronze Star Medal, Gallantry Cross with Silver Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Air Medal, Two Overseas Bars, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal (with 60 device) and the Vietnam Service Medial. He was a member of the Saluda County Historical Society, the Sons of American Revolution and the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Surviving are daughters, Andrea W. Workman of Panama City, Florida and Susanna W. (Brandon) Bergenroth of Hillsborough, N.C., grandchildren, Holden and Molly Bergenroth of Hillsborough, N.C., sisters, Frances E. Webb of Riverview, Florida, Alice (Everette) Wright of Winter Garden, Florida and brothers, WM Frank (Susan) Webb of Clemson, S.C. He was the uncle of seven nieces and nephews and was the brother of the late Thomas E. (Dyan) Webb of Greenwood, S.C. Also, Mr. Webb is survived by dear friend, Colette Forrest Dragoo. Weyman was an avid reader who thrived on researching historical topics and family genealogy. A graveside service will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC, at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Saluda County Historical Society and specify the Bonham House Fund, P.O. Box 22, Saluda, SC 29138. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
.